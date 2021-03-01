FreeCast, Inspire WiFi team up for big streaming TV deployment

FreeCast and Inspire WiFi are teaming up to make streaming television available in up to 25,000 homes in multi-dwelling units (MDU) across the country.

Inspire WiFi, a wireless internet service provider based in Florida and serving more than 30 states, will deploy SelectTV, FreeCast’s aggregated video service, to select communities over the new few years.

"This is an exciting deal, not just because of the number of users it brings in the door, but because it's a perfect example of our advantages in a variety of markets: multi-dwelling, hospitality, telcos and WISPs, and more. We can offer a cost-effective TV solution for a variety of different uses cases, even within a single client organization. It's one of our big strengths in the commercial marketplace,” said Roy Labrador, executive vice president of strategic sales at FreeCast, in a statement.

"We're rolling out SelectTV because it's a streaming video platform that consolidates streaming media in one portal, which is much more efficient and offers a superior user experience versus leaving our residents to deal with the typical patchwork of streaming apps. It's easy for us to deploy because it's app-driven and web-based, with no set top boxes or specialized hardware. This is the next era of TV tech,” said Don Johnson, president of Inspire WiFi, in a statement.

FreeCast has positioned itself as an alternative to traditional pay TV and hard-wired infrastructure with its SelectTV and SmartGuide services. The company currently sells SelecTV for $3.99 per month or $7.99 per month with additional channels and DVR functionality after a seven-day free trial. The service’s app works with connected TV devices including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Google Chromecast along with mobile devices.