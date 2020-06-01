FuboTV launches on Xbox One

Virtual MVPD fuboTV is going live with its first gaming console app this week when it launches on Xbox One devices.

With the new Xbox app, fuboTV subscribers can access the full service and Xbox One X and Xbox One S users can also stream 4K content. New users can subscribe to fuboTV through the Microsoft Store.

Fubo said it will further integrate features on the Xbox One remote control to enable video player capabilities including quick restart, jump ahead/jump back :15 during playback and thumbnail previews during scrubbing. The company also said it will use Xbox’s fast load times to ensure less buffering.

“Microsoft makes it easy for us to bring our HTML5 TV application to their platform. We’ll continue to iterate on the app to leverage even more Xbox One features,” said fuboTV CTO Geir Magnusson Jr. in a statement. “We look forward to bringing fuboTV’s HTML 5 TV application to even more platforms, including other gaming consoles and smart TVs.”

FuboTV’s latest device launch comes shortly after the company merged with FaceBank Group. After the deal was finalized, CEO David Gandler sent out a letter to shareholders updating them on the company’s progress.

FuboTV said it ended 2019 with 315,789 paid subscribers, up 37% year over year. The company also said its 2019 revenue increased 96% year over year to $146.5 million, thanks to growth in fuboTV’s paid subscriber base, ad sales and user engagement. Subscription revenue rose 90% to $133.3 million and advertising revenue rose 201% to $12.4 million. In the first quarter of 2020, the company expects total revenue to increase by more than 75% year over year.

Like other vMVPDs and MVPDs, fuboTV said its business has been negatively impacted by the absence of live sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

“While our business has been impacted by the reduced availability of live sporting events due to current shelter-in-place and related restrictions, we have continued to see growing engagement of our subscribers with news and entertainment content as consumers seek to stay informed and entertained,” Gandler wrote.