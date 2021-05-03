FuboTV taps LiveRamp for addressable advertising boost

FuboTV, ahead of its NewFronts presentation today, said it has partnered with LiveRamp to boost its existing addressable targeting capabilities.

Advertisers working with the virtual MVPD can now activate data and measure across all advanced connected TV campaign strategies through access to LiveRamp's Advanced TV products, which include subscriber file matching, viewership and measurement with Data+Math.

FuboTV is also opening a new branded content studio where advertisers will be able to collaborate with the vMVPD’s creative team on branded content for the Fubo Sports Network. FuboTV said it will offer short- and long-form custom brand content and integrations featuring Fubo Sports Network talent.

The launch comes ahead of fuboTV and Fubo Sports Network’s plans to exclusively stream the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of South American Football Confederation beginning next month. The service will produce original programming including pre- and post-match shows along with half-time coverage around its World Cup games.

FuboTV is also expanding its original programming for Fubo Sports Network by bringing Terrell Owens and Matthew Hatchette’s “Getcha Popcorn Ready” podcast to TV.

“As advertising budgets continue to shift from TV to streaming video and CTVs, providing our clients with custom opportunities to engage their consumers further adds to the power of OTT platforms like ours,” said Diana Horowitz, senior vice president of advertising sales at fuboTV, in a statement. “Through our new branded content studio, we can bring brands to life as only our fuboTV talent can, all while integrating them into some of the most sought-after live events on the sports calendar. And, aided by our new partnership with LiveRamp that enhances our existing advanced addressability capabilities, our advertising partners can ensure their campaigns are reaching highly engaged, targeted audiences.”

FuboTV ended 2020 with nearly 548,000 subscribers, up 73% year over year, and grew its advertising revenue by 133% to $29 million. The company also said fuboTV users streamed 544.9 million hours of sports, news and entertainment content in 2020, and 7.2 hours per day.