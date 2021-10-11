Google TV adds personalized user profiles

Google TV is getting a handful of updates including new personalized user profiles that keep recommendations and watchlists separate.

The company said that as users watch TV, their profiles will take into account their interests and preferences to enable discovery. The platform is also adding kids profiles with parental controls. Each Google Account also now has its own watchlist, so marked content will show up right in individual profiles and stay separate from your other’s lists in your household.

Google TV profiles will also be linked to individual account’s Google Assistant so users will get more personalized responses when using voice controls.

Currently, Google TV displays Google Photos when the TV is idle. Now, the company is updating ambient mode with personalized information and recommendations including game scores, weather and news. Users will be able to scroll through the on-screen shortcuts to photos, music and podcasts, and Google TV will now shift fully to ambient mode’s photos or curated artwork after a few minutes.

Google said support for profiles and glanceable cards in ambient mode will begin rolling out on Chromecast with Google TV and Google TVs from Sony and TCL soon. Profiles will be available globally, while ambient modes cards will be first available in the U.S. only.

Last week Google TV announced that Philo has joined YouTube TV and Sling TV as virtual MVPDs that are fully integrated with the platform. Philo subscribers can use Google TV to access their shows and Philo channels directly from the Live tab, and see customized recommendations in the “For You” tab. The company said the integration is rolling out of the next few days.

Google TV is currently available on Chromecast with Google TV, Sony’s new Bravia XR TV lineup with Google TV, and TCL’s 5-Series and 6-Series with Google TV.