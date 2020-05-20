HBO Max adds Altice USA, Verizon, Cox and more to distribution list

HBO Max today added several new distribution partners for its upcoming streaming service but Amazon Fire TV and Roku are still not on the list.

Altice USA, Cox Communications, Microsoft, National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), Samsung, Sony and Verizon have joined AT&T, Apple, Charter, Google, Hulu and YouTube TV in offering HBO Max to their customers when the service launches May 27.

Altice USA will give all its existing Optimum and Suddenlink HBO and HBO Now subscribers immediate access to HBO Max. The service will be available to these customers in addition to their existing HBO linear and on demand services at no extra cost. Customers will be able to access HBO Max by downloading the app or accessing it on desktop and logging in using their Altice One, Optimum or Suddenlink credentials. Altice’s remaining and new customers will be able to purchase HBO Max directly from the company as part of a cable TV package, as an add-on to a video package or as a standalone streaming service available to internet-only customers.

Verizon will distribute HBO Max to customers through its Fios TV and Fios Internet services. All of Verizon’s existing Fios customers who subscribe to HBO or HBO Now will get immediate access to HBO Max at launch and at no extra cost. HBO Max will be available to these customers in addition to their existing HBO linear or streaming services. Those customers can use their Fios login credentials to access HBO Max either on supported devices through the app or via desktop. Verizon’s remaining and new Fios TV and Fios Internet customers will be able to purchase HBO Max directly from the company, as an add-on to video services or as a standalone streaming service available to internet-only customers.

Cox Communications will give all of Cox Contour’s existing HBO subscribers immediate access to HBO Max at no extra cost, in addition to their existing HBO linear and on demand services. Customers will be able to log into the HBO Max app on supported devices or access it on desktop and log in using their Cox account credentials. All remaining and new customers will be able to purchase HBO Max directly from Cox.

HBO Max will be made available at launch to independent cable and broadband operators – including WOW!, Atlantic Broadband, RCN, Grande Communications & Wave, and MCTV – through a new agreement with NCTC. Existing HBO customers from participating NCTC member companies will be given access to HBO Max at no extra cost and new customers will be able to purchase HBO Max directly through their cable or broadband provider. The HBO Max deal will roll out more widely in the coming months to additional member companies

HBO Max will be available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gaming console systems at launch.

HBO Max will now be available through select Samsung TV models from 2016 through 2020. Those users will be able to download and purchase HBO Max directly.

The newly announced distribution partners significantly expand device and platform availability for HBO Max. However, the service still doesn’t have distribution deals in place with important partners including Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Comcast.

HBO Max will cost $14.99/month. AT&T expects to have 50 million domestic subscribers and 75-90 million premium subscribers by year-end in 2025 across the U.S., Latin America and Europe.