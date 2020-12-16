HBO Max finally available on Roku devices

Nearly seven months after HBO Max launched, the app will finally be available on Roku devices.

Starting December 17, Roku users will be able to download HBO Max from the Roku channel store and subscribe directly on their Roku device. For users who have already subscribed to HBO through their Roku devices, the HBO app will automatically update to become the HBO Max app, and they will be able to log in using their existing HBO credentials.

“We believe that all entertainment will be streamed and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Max to bring their incredible library of iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster slate of direct to streaming theatrical releases to the Roku households with more than 100 million people that have made Roku the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America,” said Scott Rosenberg, senior vice president of platform business at Roku, in a statement. “Reaching mutually beneficial agreements where Roku grows together with our partners is how we deliver an exceptional user experience at an incredible value for consumers and we are excited by the opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship with the team at WarnerMedia.”

“HBO Max is an incredible product with an unparalleled content offering that puts the consumer at the center, and we’re thrilled that Roku users will be able to experience all the great stories HBO Max has to offer,” said Tony Goncalves, chief revenue officer at WarnerMedia, in a statement. “We’re breaking new ground in the months ahead, and we can’t wait to work with our longtime partners at Roku to build on our past successes and bring HBO Max’s best-in-class quality entertainment to Roku’s large and highly engaged audience.”

The deal ends a long standoff between AT&T and Roku. According to Variety, the companies were disagreement with how HBO Max should be sold on the Roku platform and about how to split up advertising inventory that will be available through HBO Max’s ad-supported tier expected to launched in 2021.

The agreement comes in time for Roku’s HBO users to stream “Wonder Woman 1984” when it on HBO Max and U.S. theaters simultaneously on Christmas Day. Warner Bros. will also release all its 2021 films on HBO Max and in U.S. theaters on the same day.