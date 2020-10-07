HBO Max gains on Netflix’s share of streams during Q3

Netflix still controlled the biggest share of initiated streams during the third quarter but HBO Max started gaining some ground.

According to new data from Reelgood, which it pulled from the streaming activity of its more than 2 million users, Netflix is still dominating with 25% of streams in the third quarter but the company’s share fell 22% compared with the second quarter.

Amazon Prime Video rose slightly to capture 21% of streams and Hulu fell to 15% of streams during the third quarter. Disney+ held steady with 6%. However, HBO Max managed to grow its share of streams from 3% in the second quarter to 9% in the third quarter.

Reelgood also broke down streaming share by service type on its platform and found that even though SVOD declined somewhat from the second to third quarter, it still accounts for the lion’s share of initiated streams.

“This quarter – SVoD as a whole saw a 9% drop in streaming share compared to Q2, AVoD is up by 23%, and initiated streams for TVoD jumped up 22%. The increase in TVoD streaming in Q3 makes sense in light of several high-profile releases such as ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music,’ ‘Mulan,’ ‘Ava,’ and ‘Antebellum’ – all of which consumers were more than happy to spend their money on, based on how each one has topped various VoD charts at one point or another,” the company wrote.

Reelgood is an app that allows users to connect their various streaming services within one unified platform for search, discovery and streaming.