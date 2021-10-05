HBO Max sets pricing, movie window details for European launch

HBO Max today provided an expanded view of its European launch plans for 2021 and 2022 including streaming windows for new films and pricing details.

The company said that Warner Bros. films will become available on HBO Max 45 days after theatrical release starting this year in the Nordics, and from next year in Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Greece, Iceland and Central and Eastern Europe.

HBO Max said it will roll out a yearly subscription that offers 12-months access for the price of eight—bringing the monthly cost down to approximately €5,99—in Spain and Finland. The annual subscription rates will be 699 Kr in Sweden and Norway, and 599 Kr in Denmark.

In addition, the monthly subscription will be reduced for customers in the Nordics and special introductory offers for new customers will be announced before the service goes live on October 26.

Last month, HBO Max announced Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra would be the first countries to get the new streaming service. In 2022, HBO Max will become available in the 14 additional territories: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. Today, the company added Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania to the list of European markets getting HBO Max in 2022.

The new HBO Max app—which will replace existing HBO-branded streaming services in 20 territories in the Nordics, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe—will run atop a new technology platform. The new tech platform will let subscribers customize their HBO Max profile and create kids’ profiles with parental controls.

The company said HBO Max will be available on several different devices including desktop via HBOMax.com and that customers will be able to pay via partners including Visa, Mastercard and PayPal.

“We have been entertaining fans in Europe since our first HBO TV channel launched in Hungary back in 1991 – and have been streaming on the continent for more than a decade with our HBO branded streaming services. HBO Max represents the arrival of a new service that will take this to another level, offering an enhanced viewing experience and a much broader content line-up of the best entertainment for all the family at a very attractive price point. We are delighted to be bringing HBO Max to Europe for fans and customers to enjoy,” said Christina Sulebakk, general manager for HBO Max EMEA, in a statement.