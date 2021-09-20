Hearst TV goes ‘Very Local’ with new streaming app

Hearst Television is releasing a new streaming app, Very Local, featuring curated local news and channels from across the company’s broadcast footprint.

The app will be available on platforms including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV and will draw from the broadcast group’s footprint in 26 U.S. media markets across 39 states. That includes local, regional and national news; consumer news and investigative reporting; and Hearst Television regional and national series like the “Chronicle” newsmagazine series and “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien.”

The service will also feature digital-first programming through Hearst Television’s partnerships with Hearst Magazines brands including Esquire, Delish and Runner’s along with Hearst Television’s Stitch.

“Very Local is an opportunity for Hearst Television to bring even more award-winning journalism to streaming audiences in our local communities,” said Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb in a statement. “As consumers include streaming as a way of connecting with local content, we want to bring them the best local news and information. Very Local gives us a new, flexible platform and resource to bring our content to more people and to develop fresh, original digital-first programming that will resonate. Very Local, in combination with our fast-growing Hearst Anyscreen ad marketplace, advances Hearst Television’s digital footprint substantially for audiences and advertisers.”

Very Local will focus on producing original short- and long-form news, information and feature stories. The service’s FAST channels are available in the Very Local streaming app as well as on Tubi and Syncbak’s free direct-to-consumer OTT app, VUIt. The company said the channels will be added to the Amazon news app on Fire TV, NewsON and other platforms in the future. Viewers in any of Hearst Television’s markets will see a feed of local news, additional programming from their local news station and new, original content.

“For a streaming-first audience, Very Local is the best way to connect with award-winning local journalism and other local content,” said Andrew Fitzgerald, Hearst Television’s senior vice president of streaming video services, in a statement. “Consumers are diversifying the channels through which they consume media. We want to meet them where they are. If you missed today’s newscast or in-depth weather report, or if you just want to enjoy great local storytelling that celebrates your community, it will be on Very Local.”