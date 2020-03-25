iSpot.tv adds TiVo set-top data to its measurement platform

iSpot.tv, a TV ad measurement company, will begin integrating TiVo set-top box data into its always-on measurement and attribution platform.

The data will supplement iSpot’s set of capabilities developed on top of its measurement system, which covers all national linear, time-shifted and connected TV ad exposures across the U.S. The company said TiVo’s TV data will help inform new secondary currencies being developed between iSpot’s brand clients and networks.

iSpot will integrate TiVo’s millions of U.S. households into its proprietary measurement system, which incorporates iSpot’s ad catalog and real-time airings data with Inscape’s opt-in panel of 13.7 million Vizio TVs. The company said the pairing of TiVo’s deterministic set-top data with iSpot’s TV ad catalog and proprietary measurement, which matches TV ad and airings data with ACR, should give brands a better view regarding the relationship between sales activity and ad exposures across linear, VOD and CTV sources.

The datasets will be used together to further refine new currencies such as business-outcome benchmarks.

“TiVo is excited to have its deterministic data become part of iSpot’s innovative measurement and attribution offerings for brands and networks,” said Walt Horstman, senior vice president and general manager of TiVo’s Advanced Media and Advertising business unit, in a statement.

“The transformation of viewing data and the next-generation applications that are built on top of it create substantial value for the marketplace and help push the TV and advertising industry forward,” said iSpot CEO Sean Muller in a statement. “TiVo data gives us a broader pool of households for our industry leading applications to run on top of.”