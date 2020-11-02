Microsoft includes Apple TV in new Xbox devices

Microsoft’s Xbox unit said its upcoming Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles will include Apple TV.

With its presence on Xbox, Apple TV will now be available on two major gaming consoles, Xbox and Sony PlayStation. This will benefit those consumers who prefer to use their game consoles as media centers.

When the new Xbox family of consoles launch on November 10, users will have Apple TV along with the streaming apps they already have today on Xbox One.

Those other streaming apps include Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, Vudu, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, NOW TV, Sky Ticket and more.

“At Xbox, our goal is to make the transition from playing games and streaming media on Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S as seamless as possible,” said Will Tuttle, senior communications manager at Xbox/Microsoft, in a blog post today.

Apple also has its own streaming hardware. In September it was rumored that Apple was working on a new version of its Apple TV streaming equipment that would focus on improvements around gaming.

The streaming service is already available on platforms including Roku and Amazon Fire as well as smart televisions.

Xbox owners can subscribe to Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app directly from their Xbox for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial starting November 10.

The Apple TV app provides access to Apple TV+ originals as well as subscription access to channels like Showtime, CBS All Access and AMC+. The app also lets users buy or rent more than 100,000 movies and shows. Family Sharing lets six family members share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using their personal Apple ID and password.

Xbox updates

Microsoft says its new consoles have fuller colors with enhanced brightness, contrast and detail. And the devices also include spatial sound with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which are supported on apps like Netflix, Disney+ and Vudu.

The consoles also include the ability to browse hundreds of entertainment apps available with the new Microsoft Store on Xbox. The company says the Microsoft Store was rebuilt, partially based on gamers’ feedback, and it’s now twice as fast as before.

“We’ve cut the launch time of the Microsoft Store app to about two seconds so you can find your next favorite game, app, or movie easier than ever,” wrote Tuttle.