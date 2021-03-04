Paramount+ arrives with wide device support including Roku, Amazon

Paramount+, the expanded and rebranded CBS All Access, officially launched today with wide support across streaming devices and platforms.

The streaming service is available on Android and iOS devices along with Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, LG, PlayStation 4, Roku, Samsung, Vizio, Xbox One and Series X, and Comcast Xfinity. ViacomCBS said that Paramount+ can be watched on up to three different devices and that it supports up to six individual profiles.

Discovery+ was launched earlier this year with a similar lineup of compatible streaming devices and platforms. But two of the biggest streaming service launches of 2020, HBO Max and Peacock, were absent support from Amazon Fire TV and Roku on arrival. HBO Max has since reached agreements with Amazon and Roku, and Peacock set a deal with Roku. Peacock is still not available on Amazon Fire TV, but Comcast CEO Brian Roberts hinted that a deal could come soon.

Paramount+ will have two pricing tiers available to U.S. subscribers. The premium tier, at $9.99 per month, is available now and combines live sports including the NFL, breaking news, CBS' live linear feed, and commercial-free, on-demand entertainment with 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision and mobile downloads.

In June, Paramount+ will introduce a new ad-supported tier, at $4.99 per month, that offers live NFL games, news and entertainment, but no longer includes local live CBS station programming. A $5.99 ad-supported tier, which includes live CBS programming, is available until June at which point only the $4.99 and $9.99 tiers will be offered to new subscribers.

“The launch of Paramount+, which builds on our legacy of innovation and superior storytelling, is a significant milestone for ViacomCBS that demonstrates our commitment to being a global leader in streaming,” said Tom Ryan, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Streaming, in a statement. “By combining fresh original content with live and on-demand programming and an established library of titles from world-class entertainment brands, we have created an unrivaled service that offers live sports, breaking news and entertainment for all audiences.”