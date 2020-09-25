Philo partners with Best Buy for first-ever streaming promotion

Best Buy has formed a strategic partnership with streaming service provider Philo, a first of its kind in the electronic retailer’s history.

The partnership will give new subscribers one month of Philo free with the purchase of certain streaming devices, smart TVs and antennas at Best Buy. Alternatively, new subscribers can sign up through Best Buy and receive 50% off their first month’s bill.

For Philo, which launched in 2017, the exclusive promotion helps continue its growth streak and marks its first partnership with a major brick-and-mortar electronics retailer.

Philo now has nearly 750,000 subscribers and the service said it has grown 300% year over year, becoming the fastest growing MVPD in the first half of 2020. Additionally, in August Philo was added as Google Fiber’s third streaming TV partner.

Today for $20 a month, Philo subscribers have access to over 60 channels including A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, ID, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, OWN, TLC, WE, TV and VHI. Subscribers also have access to movies-on-demand and an unlimited 30-day DVR.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Best Buy, and it opens the door to a whole new segment of customers to embrace the future of TV. Complexity is still the biggest barrier for consumers looking to cut the cord and switch to streaming TV, and Best Buy has a long history of helping customers navigate the best tech and entertainment products all in one place,” said Andrew McCollum, CEO of Philo.

Recently, Philo’s Head of Business Development Jamie Grosz was named one of Fierce Video’s Emerging Leaders of 2020 for her work growing Philo’s platform and brand partnerships with Apple, Amazon, Roku, A&E, AMC, and more.