Redbox sets distribution deal for Vewd smart TVs

Redbox has signed an agreement with Vewd to pre-load the Redbox app on all new TVs and set-top boxes in the U.S. that run the Vewd operating system.

The deal means Vewd will also feature the Redbox app for existing customers using devices from brands including Hisense, Funai and Tivo along with ATSC 3.0-based pay TV operator Evoca.

Vewd’s software provides the OTT experience and enables programmatic promotion of content from streaming video entertainment apps. The company said it has shipped its streaming software on more than 450 million devices to date.

“Vewd has a powerful platform that is used by millions of customers every day to access their favorite streaming content,” said Jason Kwong, chief strategy and digital officer at Redbox, in a statement. “Partnering with a company like Vewd gives our consumers another easy way to access our library of both blockbuster new release movies along with a fantastic catalog of free movies and streaming channels.”

“Redbox offers an impressive line-up of content that consumers can access on their terms,” said Amanda Oleson, vice president of content partnerships at Vewd, in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome Redbox to the Vewd ecosystem and help them scale app distribution across our Smart TV and Pay TV customer base while helping consumers enjoy their favorite movies and TV series through Redbox.”

Redbox—which is preparing to go public—shared with industry analysts its roadmap for expanding its digital business, which includes launching an integrated channel store for subscription streaming and premium video services by the second quarter of 2022. Redbox plans to partner with third-party services to provide a unified billing and playback platform along with access to its large customer base—which includes 39 million total members and 13 million active members—in exchange for a share of recurring subscription revenues. The company has already market tested bundling Redbox and Showtime OTT together and said the more than 62,000 people bought in.