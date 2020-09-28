Roku adding Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support later this year

Roku’s OS 9.4 update will start rolling out to Roku devices in the coming weeks and the company said it will introduce Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support later this year.

The support feature is coming to select 4K Roku devices and will allow users to stream, control and share content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac to their supported Roku device. HomeKit support will allow customers to control their Roku device using the Home app and Siri on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or HomePod.

Roku is also rolling out a new dedicated mobile app for the Roku Channel on Android and iOS devices. The app will provide access to Roku Channel’s free, ad-supported streaming channels along with premium subscription content for customers who sign up via a Roku device or the Roku Channel’s website.

RELATED: Deeper Dive—Roku poised for long-term benefits from Peacock deal

The Roku Channel is also expanding its channel lineup in the U.S. with additions including Cinedigm's Bloody Disgusting TV, The Craftistry from Studio71, Circle, HappyKids.tv, Hi-YAH! - The Martial Arts Channel, iFood.tv, The LEGO Channel and WeatherSpy along with Spanish-language entertainment including Sony Canal Novelas, Sony Canal Comedias and Sony Canal Compentencias from Sony Pictures Television, starting September 29. The company said it will also now make the Roku Channel’s live TV channel guide directly from the home screen.

Roku today also announced a pair of new streaming devices. The new Roku Ultra, priced at $99.99, has improved range for better streaming quality further away from a home’s router. The new Roku Streambar, priced at $129.99, supports 4K HDR streaming and voice control support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and, later this year, Apple’s Siri.