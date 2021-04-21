Roku ditches Quibi name for original series debuting this year

Roku is rebranding the content slate it acquired from defunct streaming service, Quibi, as Roku Originals.

The more than 75 originals – which include scripted, unscripted and documentary series – will be available later this year on the Roku Channel for users in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada. The company said it would provide more details about the launch in May, when it is scheduled to kick off NewFronts presentations. The content, which Roku acquired in January, features a lineup of major Hollywood names including Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, and Liam Hemsworth.

Roku said it will continue using the Roku Originals name for any future original content on the Roku Channel. The company also specified that Roku Originals will be available not just on Roku devices, but on any platforms (including Amazon Fire TV) that feature the Roku Channel.

In addition to the full range of titles that had previously premiered on Quibi, more than a dozen new programs will make their exclusive debut on The Roku Channel.

“We’re excited to make this content available for free to our users in The Roku Channel through an ad-supported model. We are also thrilled to welcome the incredible studios and talented individuals who brought these stories to life and showcase them to our tens of millions of viewers,” said Rob Holmes, vice president of programming at Roku, in a statement.

Roku, which ended 2020 with 51.2 million active accounts, has been bulking up on exclusive and original content to differentiate the Roku Channel in a highly competitive ad-supported streaming market. Last month, the Roku Channel exclusively premiered a new scripted series, “CYPHER,” which it said was available for the first time to viewers in the U.S. and Canada.