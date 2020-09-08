Samsung leads a global streaming device population that tops 1B

The global population of TV and video streaming devices has now exceeded 1.1 billion, according to new research from Strategy Analytics.

The research tracks quarterly deployments of TV and video streaming devices across 27 countries and found that Samsung is the leading brand with 14% of devices in use. The company is followed by Sony (12%), LG (8%), Hisense (5%), TCL (5%) and Amazon (5%).

Strategy Analytics’ research also suggests that the Tizen platform is the leading player in TV streaming, accounting for 11% of deployed devices, followed by WebOS (7%), PlayStation (7%), Roku OS (5%), Fire OS (5%), Android TV (4%) and Xbox (4%).

“Over-the-top TV and video streaming to the TV is a complex and evolving landscape compared to mobile devices, where only two platforms dominate. Content owners and developers need to consider carefully how to target their resources and strategy towards specific brands and platforms, since geographical deployment patterns vary enormously. Frequently updated, tactical tracking of platform deployments is a valuable tool in ensuring that services are reaching their highest potential audience,” said David Watkins, director at Strategy Analytics, in a statement.

While the streaming device market remains fragmented globally, spending on subscription streaming services has stayed largely consolidated to a few major countries. Earlier this year, Strategy Analytics said that consumer spending on SVOD services globally was $53.34 billion in 2019. The U.S. accounted for 43%, followed by China (17%), Germany (4%), and the United Kingdom (4%). Overall, the top ten countries account for 81% of consumer spend on SVOD services.

Strategy Analytics predicts that by 2025, global consumer spending on SVOD services will grow to $102.86 billion, and that the U.S. will account for 44%, followed by China (15%), and Germany (5%).

“Whether it is pay TV, video rental and sell-thru, or subscription VOD, U.S. consumers have historically shown a willingness to spend on these products and services at a far greater rate than those in the vast majority of other countries,” said Michael Goodman, director of TV and media strategies at Strategy Analytics, in a statement. “There are many local and regional SVOD services around the world, these services must be realistic about the ultimate potential of SVOD revenues and not base their models on U.S. levels of demand.”