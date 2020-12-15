Senator asks Netflix to give away content during pandemic

U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine) is urging top streaming video services including Netflix to make content available for free to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter addressed to leaders at Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu and HBO Max, King said the services are uniquely positioned to keep people entertained, at home and with their minds off holiday travel, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cautioned against.

“At this time, we must find ways to incentivize people to follow guidance from the CDC, their employer, local public health officials, or school leaders. Unfortunately, some Americans are likely to choose to ignore public health advice and carry on their typical holiday traditions instead of remaining safely at home,” wrote King. “While your platforms would likely experience greater traffic as a consequence of extending service, we encourage you to provide temporary service at no cost to non-subscribers as a way to encourage people to make responsible choices and safely navigate this holiday season.”

Many Hollywood studio-owned streaming services are planning to release major films on their services at no additional cost this holiday season. Disney will release the new Pixar film “Soul” and HBO Max will release “Wonder Woman 1984,” both on Christmas Day. Apple TV+ has also been made available for free to many U.S. consumers including people who have recently purchased Apple devices and through deals with providers like T-Mobile.

However, subscription streaming services don’t typically open up their platforms for free and some – like Disney+ and Netflix – have phased out free trials. Still, Netflix has made some of its content available via free previews. But now, Senator Kind is asking these services to temporarily remove all costs and provide full access to non-subscribers.

“I look forward to hearing what steps you see feasible and able to be accomplished to limit the health emergency that COVID-19 is posing at this difficult time. Stopping the spread of COVID-19 and mitigating its economic and social impacts requires a whole-of-society effort, and this holiday season the social fabric of our society is particularly strained. We encourage you to do everything you can to support and assist American families,” he wrote.