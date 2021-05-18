Struum finds over 50 partners for aggregated streaming service

Struum, an upcoming streaming video aggregation and discovery service, has secured deals with more than 50 content partners for its platform.

The service will launch an early preview version later this month on the web and via iOS and Chromecast devices. When it does, the service will initially feature Tastemade, Tribeca, Cheddar News, Kocowa, Dekkoo, Magellan TV, History Hit, Gusto, Young Hollywood, Indieflix, SPI/Filmbox, Echoboom Sports, Social Club TV, Cinedigm, Magnolia Pictures, Little Dot Studios, Group 9, Stingray and Filmhub.

Struum is planning a full launch later this summer and at that point will add BBC SELECT, REVOLT, France Channels, InsightTV, Docubay, FuelTV, The Great Courses Signature Collection, Shout Factory TV, OUTtv, SVTV, CGOOD TV and Alchimie to its list of supported streaming services. The service will also expand its device compatibility to Apple TV, Android TV, Android, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

RELATED: Deeper Dive—Struum could become an MVPD for smaller streaming services

Partner content on Struum’s platform will be available through a credit-based subscription model that lets users sample and discover programming and use monthly credits to unlock only the films and TV episodes they want to watch. Struum is also able to provide programming suggestions from across all of its content partners based on viewing habits.

Struum was founded by Lauren DeVillier, former head of product for Discovery Ventures who now serves as the company’s CEO, along with Eugene Liew, former vice president of product and technology at Disney+; Paul Pastor, former executive vice president of strategy, revenue and operations at Discovery Networks; and Thomas Wadsworth, former lead for advanced product development for Walt Disney Imagineering. The service has already banked a multi-million-dollar investment from former Disney CEO Michael Eisner through his Tornante Company.

DeVillier said Struum sees itself as an aggregator of brands and services that provides consumers with a single touchpoint to sample shows and movies that they may not have found otherwise.

“It is an underserved market. We are providing a front porch for consumers to find this content more readily,” said told Fierce Video. “We understand people will likely go to Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ or HBO Max first or second. We believe by aggregating these smaller services, we want to be your next choice.”