T-Mobile Home Internet doesn’t support Hulu + Live TV yet

T-Mobile today announced a nationwide launch for its 5G Home Internet but the service won’t support all live TV streaming apps yet.

The Desk’s Matthew Keys found a disclaimer earlier today and T-Mobile has since confirmed to Fierce Video that Hulu + Live TV doesn’t work for now.

“T-Mobile Home Internet supports most video streaming services, like YouTube TV or Netflix. However, at the moment, Hulu + Live TV is not supported due to a technical requirement in delivering the service. We’re working closely with Hulu to resolve this as quickly as possible,” a T-Mobile spokesperson said in a statement.

In March last year, Ars Technica reported that T-Mobile’s Home Internet pilot had the same problem and surmised that the issue could stem from Hulu identifying the service as a mobile hotspot instead of as a home internet router.

But now T-Mobile Home Internet is more widely available – the company said 30 million households are eligible starting today – and it seems the problem still hasn’t been resolved. It’s significant considering Hulu + Live TV is the largest U.S. virtual MVPD with 4 million subscribers as of the end of the fourth quarter.

Late last month, T-Mobile made the surprising decision to shut down its TVision Live and TVision Vibe vMVPDs just five months after they launched. The company is now selling YouTube TV and Philo directly to its customers and offering discounts on both services.

T-Mobile promised more partnerships with its TVision initiative, which could mean more vMVPD options like Sling TV, fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.