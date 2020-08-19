TiVo enters DVR agreement with OTA specialist Channel Master

Channel Master, a manufacturer of over-the-air TV solutions, has entered into an exclusive agreement to offer TiVo’s DVR technology for OTA antenna users.

Channel Master will launch a 500GB version of the TiVo Edge DVR later this summer. The companies said the 500GB TiVo Edge for antenna will have all of the same functions and features of its 2TB predecessor including voice control, recommendations across both live and streaming content, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD), Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision HDR.

“Channel Master brings over 70 years of over-the-air reception knowledge and expertise to the table,” said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer at TiVo, in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with Channel Master to provide TiVo customers with the focused support and guidance that is critical for delivering free, live broadcast TV on our Next-Generation platform.”

Channel Master – which has been around since 1949 – has engineering and manufacturing operations, an online store, an OTA support center and a national network of dealers and installers.

“Consumers love TiVo products and we’re excited to offer additional DVR options to our customers,” said Mike Lynch, chief strategy officer at Channel Master, in a statement. “One of the first things cord cutters discover is that they really need a DVR for the TV antenna in order to have the traditional viewing experience that they had with Cable, and TiVo DVRs provide a premium solution for that need. In addition to recording live TV, these TiVo Edge products integrate major streaming services like Netflix, YouTube and Hulu into one easy to use interface.”

TiVo first introduced the Edge DVR late last year. TiVo Edge for antenna is available for $349.99 – and includes a lifetime service subscription – through Channel Master. The device does require an internet connection.