Verizon adds ESPN+, Hulu to Disney deal for wireless subscribers

Verizon has deepened its relationship with Disney and will now include Disney+ along with ESPN+ and Hulu with some unlimited wireless plans.

Beginning August 20, Verizon will begin selling Mix & Match unlimited wireless plans that combine 5G service with access to Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and Apple Music.

Start Unlimited ($35 per line per month) includes six months of Disney+ and six months of Apple Music. Play More Unlimited ($45 per line per month) includes 5G along with subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu (with ads), ESPN+ and six months of Apple Music. Do More Unlimited ($45 per line per month) includes six months of Disney+ and Apple Music along with 5G, 50% of unlimited connected device plans and 600GB of cloud storage. Get More Unlimited ($55 per line per month) includes subscriptions to Apple Music, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ along with 5G, 50% of unlimited connected device plans and 600GB of cloud storage.

The new Mix & Match deals are an expansion of Verizon and Disney’s earlier agreement. Last year, Verizon announced that 4G LTE and 5G unlimited subscribers along with new Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers would receive a free year of Disney+, which launched on Nov. 12.

Verizon said existing customers currently receiving 12 months access to Disney+ can move to the new Play More and Get More Unlimited plans with The Disney Bundle included, or for $6 per month they can stay in their current plan and add both ESPN+ and Hulu.

“The addition of The Disney Bundle to our agreement with Verizon reinforces our commitment to providing their subscribers with access to high-quality entertainment from Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+,” said Sean Breen, executive vice president of platform distribution at Disney, in a statement. “We are always looking for the most advantageous ways for consumers to experience our content and we are pleased to work with Verizon so that they can provide their customers with these appealing new offers.”

Disney last year announced its plans to sell Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ in a bundle priced at $12.99 per month. Disney+ costs $6.99 per month, Hulu’s ad-supported service is currently priced at $5.99 per month and ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month, meaning the bundle provides a discount of approximately $5 on all three services combined.

The Verizon offer has contributed to a hot start for Disney+, which now has 60.5 million global subscribers. That pushes Disney+ past the low end of its original subscriber growth guidance, which estimated the service will have between 60 million and 90 million subscribers worldwide by 2024.