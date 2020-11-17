Verizon revamps Stream TV device with new UI

Verizon has released the next generation of its Stream TV device with a new form factor, new UI and support for 4K Ultra HD, HDR10 and HDR10+.

The Stream TV is an Android TV device that supports Google Chromecast and Google Assistant along with apps including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. The first Stream TV launched last year without Netflix but Verizon added the service earlier this year.

The new Stream TV has a redesigned body and includes a wall mount bracket. It also supports WiFi 6 (802.11ax) dual-band 2.4 GHz/5GHz connectivity. The company said the new Stream TV UI “organizes the viewer's favorite shows so they can seamlessly pick up where they left off or dive into new content from the main menu.” Verizon is also launching a Stream TV mobile app to give customers access to VOD purchases outside of the home.

WHITEPAPER How To Lower the Cost of Ownership of Your Cable Access Network This white paper presents a cost analysis of a virtualized cable modem termination system (CMTS) deployed in a distributed access architecture (DAA). Learn how to eliminate traditional CMTS constraints, efficiently enhance your network performance and more. Download Now

Verizon said original Stream TV devices will soon receive an update that adds the new Verizon UI and navigation improvements.

RELATED: Verizon’s Stream TV device lacks a major feature

The device costs $69.99 but new Verizon Fios or 5G Home customers can get a Stream TV at no additional cost with a new installation.

Verizon is not the only provider that has turned to Android TV for its branded streaming device. AT&T packages an Android TV box along with its AT&T TV service and T-Mobile recently relaunched TVision along with the TVision Hub, a $49.99 Android TV device.

In January, Verizon introduced new Mix & Match pricing for its broadband subscribers choosing either 100 Mbps, 300 Mbps and Gigabit Connection. Those plans start at $39.99/month and top out at $79.99/month and allow customers to add live TV packages including YouTube TV for $49.99/month, More Fios TV (which includes 300+ channels plus regional sports) for $70/month and The Most Fios TV (which includes 425+ channels) for $90/month.