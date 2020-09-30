VideoElephant launches free short-form video streaming service

VideoElephant today revealed its new free, short-form video streaming service that pulls together more than 60 channels news, foreign-language content and more.

VideoElephant TV includes more than 20 channels from content partners including Bloomberg, Euronews, PA Media, AccuWeather, Al Jazeera, WatchMojo and Chicago Tribune. The service also includes more than 10 channels that provide content in Spanish, German, French, Italian, Arabic and Russian, along with four VideoElephant-branded channels – VideoElephant World News, VideoElephant U.S. News, VideoElephant Entertainment and VideoElephant Lifestyle.

The company said its service – which is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android and iOS devices – pulls from its library of more than one million videos, with 2,000 new videos added each day.

"VideoElephant TV has curated an exceptional range of programming from over 200 of the top media brands from around the world that audiences trust and love,” said Stephen O'Shaughnessy, founder and CEO at VideoElephant, in a statement.

VideoElephant was founded in 2012 and focused on aggregating video content from publishers and content providers and then licensing that content to online publishers, mobile apps, streaming services and digital signage companies globally.

With VideoElephant TV, the company is now breaking into the ad-supported streaming space, which has become more competitive as major media companies like Comcast/NBCUniversal, WarnerMedia, Fox and ViacomCBS have launched (or plan to launch) their own AVOD and FAST services.

The AVOD industry is primed for significant growth over the next few years. MoffettNathanson predicts the market will increase at a 34% compound annual growth rate over the next five years and total nearly $14 billion by 2024.