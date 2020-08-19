Vizio hires AMC, Dish Network exec to lead addressable efforts

Vizio, a U.S.-based TV manufacturer, has hired Adam Gaynor as vice president of network partnerships.

Gaynor will help build direct relationships with networks across Vizio’s SmartCast platform and its advertiser-direct business unit, Vizio Ads.

“Adam’s addition to the team represents VIZIO’s continued focus and investment in driving the future of TV,” said Mike O’Donnell, chief revenue officer at Vizio, in a statement. “Not only does Adam have extensive experience working with networks, but he has been at the forefront of championing addressable advertising, going back to his previous efforts driving live linear addressable advertising at AMC Networks and Dish.”

In addition to heading up network relationships, Gaynor will be involved in advancing Project Open Addressable Ready (Project OAR), a technology consortium led by Vizio to advance the development and deployment of an open standard for addressable advertising on connected TVs. The consortium recently announced live market trials with network partners like Fox, ViacomCBS, NBCUniversal, E.W. Scripps and AMC Networks.

“Vizio is building the next generation of home entertainment, powered by data and personalized consumer experiences,” said Gaynor in a statement. “I’m excited to join the team to advance Vizio’s initiatives on the network and addressable front, enabling advertisers to deliver more precise messages to their intended audiences at the right time.”

Before joining Vizio, Gaynor most recently served as vice president of AMCN Agility, the data solutions sales team for AMC Networks, where he oversaw the development and monetization of all data-based TV advertising opportunities across the AMC Networks portfolio. Gaynor also previously served as vice president of media sales and analytics for Dish Network, where he led the company’s media sales division along with its addressable, interactive, programmatic, and OTT initiatives. Gaynor also held posts at Game Show Network, Comcast and CBS.