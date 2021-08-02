Vizio revamps WatchFree streaming service for its smart TVs

Vizio has revamped WatchFree+, the free streaming service available on its SmartCast TVs, with a new programming guide and additional channels.

WatchFree+ provides live and local programming along with a library of hundreds of free channels across movies, news, sports, lifestyle, music and kids content. Vizio is adding new navigation features to the service that allow for improved search and discovery with support for voice navigation on new SmartCast TVs that come with the latest Vizio voice remote. Users can also access voice navigation through the SmartCast mobile app for iOS and Android.

The latest update to WatchFree+ uses Vizio’s Inscape viewing data—which comes from more than 15 million opt-in smart TVs in the U.S.—to inform programming preferences. That data-based approach was used to build custom curated channels, a new “Featured” category with seasonal programming, themed collections and pop-up channels exclusive to WatchFree+.

New curated channels include Vizio Fork & Flight, which provides a mix of culinary and travel TV shows alongside content from digital creators, and Vizio Investigation, which provides real crime programming.

“WatchFree+ provides audiences with access to the channels and programming you expect with cable, but in a free streaming environment that makes it easy to personalize and customize the entertainment experience,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development at VIZIO. “With the growth and evolution of WatchFree+, we now offer hundreds of free channels where we manage and control the programming for consumers and the ad inventory for marketers — providing better experiences for all.”

Vizio SmartCast TVs receive free, automatic updates. The new WatchFree+ programming is now available on all Vizio SmartCast TVs.