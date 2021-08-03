Vudu combines with FandangoNow, becomes official Roku store

Fandango is merging its two movie and TV streaming services, Vudu and FandangoNOW, and the updated Vudu will replace FandangoNOW as the official Roku store.

Starting today, FandangoNOW customers can transfer their accounts and movie and TV collections to Vudu, which will now provide access to their libraries. The Movie Store and TV Store on Roku devices will automatically update from FandangoNOW to the new Vudu.

Fandango, a digital entertainment and movie ticket service founded in 2000 and acquired by Comcast in 2017, bought Vudu from Walmart in 2020. In 2016, Fandango bought M-Go and later rebranded it as FandangoNow, a brand that will now be absorbed into Vudu.

Vudu, citing NPD Group research, said it is available in more than 75 million U.S. TV connected device households and that it has more than 60 million registered users.

RELATED: NBCUniversal’s Fandango buys Vudu from Walmart

Fandango said that by bringing its two services together as Vudu, it will be able to innovate faster and make enhancements to benefit consumers and partners.

“At Fandango, we’ve been building a digital network that super-serves tens of millions of fans across the entire entertainment lifecycle, from movie and TV discovery with Rotten Tomatoes, to our three theatrical ticketing apps and now an even larger scale Vudu on-demand streaming destination,” said Fandango President Paul Yanover in a statement.

"Consumer excitement for premium video on-demand has grown significantly as users turn to streaming to access the latest movies and TV show releases," said Tedd Cittadine, vice president of content partnerships at Roku, in a statement. "We’re thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Fandango as we build a future where all TV will be streamed by creating a seamless experience for users to discover and enjoy premium video on-demand releases.”