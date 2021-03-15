Walmart builds its own Android TV-based streaming device

Walmart could be coming to market with its own Android TV-based streaming device carrying its onn. branding.

Protocol’s Janko Roettgers spotted an FCC filing for a potential product named onn. 2K Streaming Stick. The small streaming device is pictured with a remote that includes Google Assistant voice control and branded buttons for YouTube, Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max.

Walmart, which has been partnering with Roku on a bunch of devices, is making an Android TV-based streaming stick. https://t.co/NbT3tKhd83 pic.twitter.com/x0xzoNyzxW — Janko Roettgers (@jank0) March 15, 2021

It’s unclear when or if Walmart’s new device will become available but if it does see wide release, it will have to compete against Amazon and Roku in the streaming stick market. According to Strategy Analytics, Amazon and Roku together accounted for more than 60% of the connected TV streaming device market in the fourth quarter.

Walmart’s onn. brand currently offers several Roku TV models along with soundbar that includes a built-in Roku streaming media player. The companies expanded their partnership in 2019.

“Roku and Walmart have worked together for years to enhance the entertainment experience for millions of people who have purchased Roku TV models and Roku streaming players. Now, we’re looking forward to getting these new audio products on shelves to provide consumers with better sound for their TV experience at a great price,” said Mark Ely, vice president of players and whole home product management at Roku, in a statement.

Now it appears, though, that Walmart may be building its own streaming device. The retailer has also been tied to Comcast as a potential smart TV manufacturing partner for Comcast’s X1 platform.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the companies are discussing a deal where Walmart would promote smart TVs running Comcast’s platform in exchange for a share of the recurring revenue they bring in. A third-party manufacturer could end up making the TVs, which could carry Walmart’s onn. branding.