What’s it mean to be Fierce? Our new look tells the story

A few years ago, one of our Fierce editors met a contact in person for the first time. “You’re the ones with the scary name,” he joked. It was a glancing reference, but the comment stuck, and for good reason. We had never articulated, for ourselves or anyone else, what being Fierce actually meant.

Today, we are. I am pleased to introduce to you a new look for Fierce that exemplifies our bold, forward-thinking approach to everything we do here. It marks a new and improved destination for our news and analysis that you can’t get anywhere else and for our must-attend virtual and live events.

Our websites may be most familiar to you as a reader, but we also produce multiple virtual and live events each year. Our news and event brands bring you greater access to information, education, inspiration and new connections. That’s why our new look extends across our websites, newsletters and events—to show the combined might of Fierce.

What isn’t changing? Our commitment to editorial independence and quality, and our engaging, content-driven conferences that attract decision-makers across the wireless, telecom, streaming television and electronics communities. We’re proud to bring you Fierce insights and connections everywhere you need us to be.

As always, thank you for reading, and thank you for being a part of the Fierce community. #BeFierce.

-Kevin Gray ([email protected] | LinkedIn)