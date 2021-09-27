YouTube TV pledges price drop if NBCU channels are dropped

NBCUniversal is warning YouTube TV viewers that they may soon lose the programmer’s channels if a new distribution agreement can’t be reached.

If no new agreement is reached by midnight on September 30, YouTube TV subscribers will lose access to all local NBC and Telemundo stations, the NBC Sports regional sports networks and the company’s cable channels including USA, E!, Golf Channel, Bravo, Universal Kids, CNBC, Oxygen, SyFy and more.

“NBCUniversal is seeking fair rates from Google for YouTube TV’s continued carriage of the only portfolio offering entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports networks,” an NBCU spokesperson said in a statement. “Unfortunately, Google is refusing to make a deal at these fair rates and is willing to withhold entertainment, news and sports programming from their paying customers. NBCUniversal feels a responsibility to inform our fans that they are at risk of losing their favorite shows if Google continues with their demands.”

YouTube TV fired back and said that if NBCU offers it “equitable terms,” it will renew its agreement with the programmer. However, if a new agreement can’t be reached and the NBCU lineup of channels leaves YouTube TV later this week, the streaming service promised to decrease its monthly price by $10, from $64.99 to $54.99, while the NBCU content remains off its platform. YouTube TV also directed subscribers to sign up for NBC’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, Peacock, which starts at $4.99/month and offers NBCU programming including Sunday Night Football.

YouTube TV called NBCU an important partner and said it is still in active conversations with the programmer to avoid a channel blackout, which it said is “not the outcome that we want.”

“Our ask is that NBCU treats YouTube TV like any other TV provider. In other words, for the duration of our agreement, YouTube TV seeks the same rates that services of a similar size get from NBCU so we can continue offering YouTube TV to members at a competitive and fair price,” the company said in a blog post. “While we would love every member to continue to stay with our service, we understand that you may still choose to pause or cancel your membership. We want to make YouTube TV flexible, so members can pause or cancel anytime. We will give you updates as negotiations continue.”