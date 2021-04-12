YouTube TV rolls out deeply discounted promo offers

YouTube TV is less than a year removed from a 30% price hike and now the live streaming TV service is rolling out some deep discounts to attract new subscribers.

TV Answer Man’s Phillip Swann spotted at least two different discounted promotional deals, one that knocks the price down to $45 per month for the first month and another that sets the price at $55 per month for the first three months.

The deals appear to only be available to new users, and the price reverts back to $65 per month after the promotional period.

The new deals from YouTube TV come along shortly after the service was announced as a partner for T-Mobile, which is offering YouTube TV for $10 off per month for 12 months to its current TVision subscribers and wireless customers. YouTube TV is also available at discounted promotional rates for Verizon’s Fios and 5G customers.

Last year, YouTube TV raised its monthly rate from $50 to $65 shortly after adding eight Viacom channels including Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET and MTV.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly and realize how hard this is for our members. That said, this new price reflects the rising cost of content and we also believe it reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, from our breadth of content to the features that are changing how we watch live TV,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Earlier this year, YouTube TV said it will introduce a new add-on option that gives subscribers access to 4K content.

The company didn’t specify a launch date or a price for the add-on 4K package but it say that users will be able to download 4K content to their DVR to watch later offline. The option will also add unlimited concurrent streams at home.

Google said YouTube TV ended the third quarter of 2020 with more than 3 million subscribers but hasn't provided an updated count since October.