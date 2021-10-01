Zoom tries out sports streaming, partners with Utah Jazz

Video-conferencing application company Zoom is dipping its toe into the sports streaming space through a new partnership with the Utah Jazz basketball team.

Zoom is set to exclusively live stream the Utah Jazz team practice to an anticipated 50,000 fans worldwide from the Zions Bank Basketball Campus in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The event is free and fans can access the event as if it were any other Zoom meeting; all viewers need is the Zoom link.

“We’re proud to join forces with the Utah Jazz to live stream an open practice to fans across the world,” said Brendan Ittelson, chief technology officer at Zoom, in a statement. “It’s an exciting time to be in technology when our innovation is helping to transform experiences and connect the world. This is a groundbreaking opportunity to bring unique and interesting content directly to fans regardless of location. Now not only local fans can be part of this premier experience, but Jazz fans from across the globe have an opportunity to participate.”

The broadcast will also showcase new designs of the facility, live interviews, guest commentary and pre-recorded features.

This isn’t the first time Zoom has ventured beyond teleconferencing and into streaming content. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, countless live sports events and concerts have turned to the increasingly popular app to keep the showing going.

In 2020 the NBA and WNBA teamed up with Zoom to capture and distribute press conferences and other media content for NBA’s global distribution partners.

What’s more, in Denmark, the top soccer league, Danish Superliga, invited 10,000 fans to watch and be a part of the season-opening game over a Zoom videoconference, among pandemic restrictions. Fans’ faces were broadcasted throughout the stadium mimicking an in-person audience, and their cheers were projected over the loudspeakers.

Zoom reported total revenue of $956.2 million for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022, up 191% year-over-year.