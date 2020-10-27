MCTV taps MobiTV for new IP-based video service

MCTV will integrate MobiTV with its existing streaming platform and use the app-based streaming TV service platform to offer on-demand, live TV, start over, look back, network DVR and recommendations. (Getty/FS-Stock)

MCTV, a video and broadband provider in Ohio and West Virginia, has picked MobiTV Connect to run its new IP-based video service, MCTV Stream.

MCTV launched the service in select markets this week and will continue to deploy the service to both new and existing customers across its service areas over the coming months. Customers can download the app and view MCTV Stream on any of their connected devices.

“The video landscape has shifted dramatically in the past several years and ‘gathering around the TV’ doesn’t mean what it used to. Consumers want to watch video on their terms – when they want and where they want. What we found most appealing about MOBITV Connect are its advanced technology and features, including its app-based approach instead of a traditional set-top box. This gives customers more access and new options across the numerous smart TVs, tablets and streaming devices they already have in their home,” said Katherine Gessner, president at MCTV, in a statement.

MCTV will integrate MobiTV with its existing streaming platform and use the app-based streaming TV service platform to offer on-demand, live TV, start over, look back, network DVR and recommendations. MobiTV said its software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology makes room for new technologies including 4K, HEVC, cloud DVR, replay TV and voice control.

“MCTV is a well-respected leader in the video space and MobiTV is proud to be part of their portfolio of offerings,” said MobiTV CEO Charlie Nooney in a statement. “MCTV developed watchTVeverywhere (wTVE), that provides MCTV cable TV customers the ability to stream live programming and on demand content from more than 90 networks on their computer, tablet or smartphone at no additional cost. More than 527 other member operators in the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) and other associations utilize wTVE for their authentication services.”

MCTV serves approximately 55,000 homes and businesses in Ohio and West Virginia counties including Stark, Wayne, Summit, Holmes, Carroll, Monroe, Jefferson, Columbiana, Tuscarawas, Belmont, Harrison, Brooke and Ohio.

