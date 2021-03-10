Cox Communications adds HBO Max streaming app

Cox Communications announced today that the HBO Max app is now available to Cox Contour streaming customers on their set-top boxes.



Cox customers can access HBO Max via their Contour 2 or Contour Stream Player devices by opening the HBO Max app using their Contour remote or by saying “HBO Max” into their voice remote to launch the app.

Customers are also able to subscribe to HBO Max directly via their Contour TV device using their remote.



HBO Max is WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer platform. It includes content from brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies, as well as all-new Max Originals.

RELATED: Cox Contour adds Cinedigm’s subscription streaming services

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

The anticipated Warner Bros. film Godzilla vs. Kong will debut on HBO Max on March 31, the same day it premieres in theaters and will be available on the streaming platform for 31 days at no additional cost to subscribers.

HBO Max initially launched in the United States in May 2020 and will expand into 39 territories throughout Latin America in June. In addition, the HBO-branded streaming services in Europe will be upgraded to HBO Max later this year.

RELATED: AT&T CEO: HBO Max will see some ‘spikiness’ in 2021

In January, AT&T CEO John Stankey said HBO Max counted 41 million domestic subscribers and nearly 61 million worldwide, up sequentially from 38 million and 57 million, respectively in the previous quarter.

But Stankey warned that the subscriber growth may be “spiky” in 2021.