FuboTV raises prices despite losing TBS, TNT and more channels

Virtual MVPD FuboTV has joined YouTube TV, AT&T TV and others this week in raising its monthly rates, despite losing TBS, TNT and other WarnerMedia channels.

The company said that with the recent additions of Animal Planet, Comedy Central, Discovery, Nickelodeon, MTV, Tastemade, TUDN, TV Land and more - as well as the August launch of ESPN and Disney Media Networks (ABC, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX, Nat Geo and many more) - and several regional and local networks, it is adjusting its prices beginning on or after August 1.

FuboTV is increasing the price of its Family bundle from $60/month to $65/month. Existing Standard plan subscribers (which currently pay $55/month) will be automatically moved over to the Family plan. They can opt out but if they do, they will begin paying $60/month for their Standard plan.

“Despite these changes, fuboTV remains the best sports-focused cable TV replacement and, with the addition of ESPN and Disney Media Networks, will offer a market best 43 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment channels in our base package. In addition to live sports and top shows, fuboTV users will also have access to thousands of hit movies - live and on demand. Additionally, with premium features like 4K streaming, personalized live TV recommendations and recent app updates that integrate live video into the product experience, a fuboTV subscription offers consumers the best value of any other live TV streaming platform,” the company said in a statement.

At the same time the price increases are kicking in, fuboTV confirmed that TBS, TNT, CNN, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, truTV, HLN, TCM, CNN Español and CNN International are leaving the service’s lineup as of today after the company couldn’t reach terms with WarnerMedia for a new carriage deal.

“We are disappointed that our deal with fuboTV is not being renewed, as we have been working with them and were open to a potential renewal,” AT&T said in a statement.

For a sports-focused streaming service like fuboTV, losing channels like TBS and TNT is significant. Those channels have rights deals with the MLB and NBA, both of which are scheduled to return to play in July.

FuboTV has joined a chorus of pay TV providers that are raising their monthly rates this week. YouTube TV raised its prices from $50/month to $65/month after adding eight Viacom channels including Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET and MTV. This new price takes effect today for new members. Existing subscribers will see these changes reflected in their subsequent billing cycle on or after July 30.

AT&T this week also raised the first-year pricing for new customers to its DirecTV and AT&T TV services.