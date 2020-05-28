Akamai, Conviva form streaming video quality partnership

Akamai and Conviva today said that they formed a strategic partnership and will work together to improve streaming video quality for end users.

Conviva said it also developed a new solution in collaboration with Akamai to automatically collect CDN Edge Server IP addresses across streaming applications on all devices. Conviva and Akamai said they plan to further use this information through automated AI alerting with CDN Edge Server IP addresses to proactively mitigate failures and performance bottlenecks. Conviva said the service uses its new unified sensor that simplifies integrations for publishers.

"Partnering with Conviva gives us comprehensive, real-time intelligence about the viewer experience, and secure access to shared publisher customer data that helps us optimize video delivery," said PJ Joseph, senior vice president of global media and carrier sales at Akamai, in a statement. "Joint Akamai and Conviva customers have easier access to visibility into performance across their workflows in order to more efficiently identify and troubleshoot any issues."

Akamai has also joined the Conviva Ecosystem Initiative, a permission-based viewer experience visibility program for the streaming media ecosystem. Through the initiative, Conviva securely shares quality of experience measurement via a partner console. When publishers opt-in, partners like Akamai can directly access and act upon experience statistics by region and platform type, as well as metrics such as video start time and latency.

The ecosystem initiative was launched in 2016 to provide ecosystem partners with streaming insights that Conviva publisher customers get. In addition to Akamai, other top CDNs participate in the initiative including Level 3, Limelight, Qwilt, StackPath and Verizon Digital Media Services.

"Akamai continually sets the standard for customer service in its industry," said Bill Demas, CEO of Conviva. "Working together we can identify issues sooner to resolve problems for our publisher clients and their streaming audiences."