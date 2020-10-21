Amazon expands Alexa hands-free features on Fire TV

Amazon is introducing new hands-free features using Alexa voice controls for some Fire TV devices.

The company said it’s enabling “Echo Show-like experiences” on connected TVs, where it said Alexa will display visual responses when asked to view calendar, smart home cameras, weather updates and to-do lists.

Amazon also said it has improved search and navigation and will now allow users to ask Alexa to search content, navigate search results or jump to places like the watch list. A Fire TV device paired with an Alexa-enabled device will support commands including “Alexa, go back,” “Alexa, scroll right/left,” or “Alexa, go to my Watch List.”

The expanded hands-free voice capabilities will begin rolling out to customers over the coming week. The company said customers will need a compatible Alexa-enabled device and compatible Fire TV or Fire TV Edition device, and said that new features are not currently supported by Echo Show and Echo Spot.

Last month, Amazon announced a refreshed Fire TV Stick and a new Fire TV Stick Lite.

The new Fire TV Stick, priced at $39.99, features a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor, 1080p at 60fps with HDR compatibility, dual-band and dual-antenna Wi-Fi with support for 5 GHz networks, Dolby Atmos for immersive sound with compatible content and speakers, and an Alexa voice remote. Amazon said the new device consumes 50% less power than the previous generation.

Fire TV Stick Lite is a similar device that supports full HD streaming and HDR support for $29.99.