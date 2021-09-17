Ampersand launches new multiscreen TV campaign tool

Ampersand, a TV ad sales and technology company owned by Comcast, Cox and Charter, released its Total TV Measurement tool to help advertisers and agencies get a more consolidated analysis of their multiscreen campaign investments.

A new release issued Thursday describes the new tool as being able to measure de-duplicated reach and frequency for all audience-based media delivery, whether it was sold through Ampersand. Reach, frequency and spend insights against local broadcast investments are also available.

The Total TV Measurement tool can then use these insights—derived from the data of 40 million set top box households—to activate across Ampersand’s TV supply and improve the efficiency of the overall TV investment.

According to Ampersand, this would help brands better understand whether their target audience is being underserved or overserved.

"One of the biggest pain points for CMOs in today's fragmented TV landscape lies in the difficulty of frequency management in service of a more efficient multiscreen TV investment strategy," said Ampersand President Andrew Ward in a statement. "We are excited to offer our Total TV analytics and measurement package to help advertisers finally understand who they are underserving or overserving across their multiscreen TV investment."

"Ampersand's Total TV measurement has empowered RPA and our clients with access to multi-screen insights, which was not possible before," said Brian McCord, senior vice president and executive director of media strategy at RPA, a Santa Monica-based advertising agency. "The learnings have been instrumental to our strategic planning team, enabling them to plan the most effective and efficient campaigns that drive real business outcomes for our clients. RPA uses this tool to navigate planning across all TV to ensure we understand the unique viewership of our target audience and can collaborate with our investment teams accordingly."

Ampersand’s Total TV Measurement tool is currently available as a managed service but is expected to release on its multiscreen TV buying, planning and measurement hub, AND Platform soon.