AT&T’s Xandr debuts simplified catalog for connected TV ads

Xandr, AT&T’s advanced advertising company, is launching Premium Video Catalog, a simplified access point for media buyers to build online video and connected TV ad campaigns.

The company said it will provide access to more than 1,400 one-to-one video and connected TV deals from media owners and distributors across devices, content categories, formats and app types, along with more than 2,500 “off-the-shelf audience deals” covering different demographic, viewership behaviors and household attributes.

“Gone are the days of opaque curated deals. Xandr is determining a future that makes scaled CTV advertising seamless,” said Alex Chatfield, vice president of marketplace development for Xandr, in a statement. “Our Premium Video Catalog empowers buyers by giving them the raw ingredients needed to create and manage custom deals. Within minutes and without any emails, video buyers can now build a media plan and setup a line item with nuanced targeting defined by their unique audience goals. At the end of the campaign, they can see where every impression was delivered.”

“As an early adopter of the Premium Video Catalog, we’ve been thrilled with the continued growth we’ve seen in our clients’ CTV campaigns over the past year,” said Kyle Brennan, director of programmatic partnerships at MiQ, in a statement. “With hundreds of deals from top publishers at our fingertips, we can be nimble in targeting various audiences based off our clients’ diverse needs. Not only does this result in greater supply path efficiency, but the catalog’s transparent reporting data enables us to see exactly where each impression was delivered and how our clients are meeting their customers with premium advertising."

“As connected TV viewership and ad inventory grows, it’s critical to have partners like Xandr working to streamline the connections between buyers and sellers,” said Tom Sly, vice president of programmatic strategy and external partnerships for The E.W. Scripps Company, in a statement. “By creating detailed, pre-packaged opportunities, the Premium Video Catalog allows buyers to easily access the inventory they are looking for. This has dramatically enhanced Scripps’ monetization with significant growth in year-over-year spending from 2019 to 2020. We’re pleased to be on track to continue that momentum in 2021.”

The Premium Video Catalog is available to North American buyers on Invest DSP and all other major DSPs today through the Xandr Marketplace.