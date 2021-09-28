Brightcove debuts marketplace for video technology integrations

Brightcove is launching a new marketplace where its partners can search and discover integrations and applications for the Brightcove video communications platform.

The new marketplace is launching with more than 40 technology integrations from dozens of technology partners. Accessed directly from the Brightcove platform, customers can search for solutions by business challenge, category needs, application name or specific Brightcove products. Technology partners can apply to the Brightcove Marketplace by visiting developer.marketplace.brightcove.com.

InPlayer, one of the early listed technology partners on the Brightcove Marketplace, is offering its pay-per-view capabilities to customers.

"The Brightcove Marketplace makes it easy for anyone to find us and learn how they can get immediate ROI and scale fast with video monetization and subscriber management," said InPlayer CEO George Meek in a statement. "Visitors have peace of mind that the solutions they discover will work seamlessly in Brightcove."

RELATED: Brightcove launches Cloud Playout feature for live and on-demand

"We want to meet organizations where they are, and so many are already working in Brightcove," said 3Play Media CEO Josh Miller in a statement. "If a company needs to comply with accessibility laws or improve viewer engagement, they can find us in the Brightcove Marketplace and integrate directly with 3Play Media's accessibility platform to add audio description, subtitles, and human-enabled captions for Live and VoD to their Brightcove videos."

“With our open platform and APIs we are able to help companies execute on their strategies as efficiently as possible,” said Brightcove CEO Jeff Ray in a statement. “Through the Brightcove Marketplace, we guide customers to partners and integrations they can trust, solutions they can profit from, and people who will help them meet their goals.”