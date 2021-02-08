Cisco, Qwilt find another telecom partner for open caching CDN

Cisco, Qwilt and Digital Alpha continue to advance open caching by signing Telecom Argentina as the newest partner for its content delivery network solution.

The model uses Qwilt’s CDN platform based on open caching and Cisco’s edge compute and networking infrastructure to form a solution-as-a-service. Digital Alpha is serving as an investing partner so the solution can be deployed without impacting capex.

Telecom Argentina will use the new CDN to support increasing data volume and improve the streaming experience across its network. The companies said open caching could also help to drive new services revenue by letting Telecom Argentina become an active part of the content delivery value chain.

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

RELATED: Cisco, Qwilt and Digital Alpha bring open caching to Brazil via TIM partnership

“Today’s announcement is the outcome of a deep collaboration among the partners,” said Roberto Daniel Nobile, CEO of Telecom Argentina, in a statement. “Our unified leadership and focus helped us reach an agreement and plan for deployment in record time with introductions, presentations, evaluations, technical deep dives and commercial negotiations handled via Webex due to pandemic travel restrictions. We embrace this new model giving us the opportunity to work directly with the world’s major content providers to reduce operational costs, improve network capacity and elevate the streaming video quality for our customers to the level they expect.”

Over the past few months, Cisco and Qwilt have also announced new CDN partnerships with BT and TIM.

Open caching, an open architecture developed by the Streaming Video Alliance, turns service provider edge infrastructure into a content delivery network with open APIs for content publishers.

In 2019, Qwilt introduced Content Delivery Sharing, which it said allows local service providers to be paid to use their own assets to deliver a service that is coordinated by a central entity, and that users get the benefit of on-demand, local service. OTT content providers’ content is delivered by local ISP edge computing assets instead of a CDN.