CommScope teams with View TV for ‘broadcast CDN’

View TV has tapped CommScope’s manifest manipulation software for its broadcast content delivery networks (CDN) solution.

The company’s broadcast CDN allows digital and traditional broadcast customers to transition traditional channels to digital platforms and monetize more efficiently. CommScope’s Manifest Delivery Controller (MDC) will add dynamic ad insertion while interfacing with View TV Group’s existing solution.

“View TV Group selected CommScope’s technology for our Broadcast CDN to reduce the time to market for existing broadcasters moving on to digital platforms and mobile devices,” said Dr. Jamie Branson, CEO at View TV Group, in a statement. “We were impressed by its flexibility and ability to integrate into our existing solution. CommScope brings a wealth of expertise in TV delivery around the world, and we can leverage their experience and products to provide both customer bases with a common solution. The future of TV sees the convergence of Connected TV and existing broadcasters wanting to maximize monetization with a broadcast grade digital solution, reliably, efficiency and at scale.”

RELATED: CommScope extends its patent licensing deal with TiVo

“View TV Group’s deployment of CommScope’s technology extends our position as a leading provider to the growing digital markets,” said Morgan Kurk, senior vice president and segment leader for broadband networks at CommScope, in a statement. “Success in these markets requires innovative solutions that help customers maximize return on their content investments, so we’re excited to offer the combined solution to View TV Group customers.”

The CommScope MDC offers dynamic ad insertion along with video personalization and analytics for IP video. It supports live, video-on-demand, and time-shifted TV services running on HLS and DASH delivery formats. View TV’s Broadcast CDN includes full Nvidia GPU video transcoding, dynamic content delivery to all devices, addressable monetization and audience statistics. The service is a private CDN dedicated to live and on-demand TV delivery that can be a fully hosted solution or licensed as a dedicated video delivery platform.