Comscore launches cross-platform movie measurement

Comscore is launching Comscore Movies Everywhere, a cross-platform measurement product for box office and transactional video metrics.

The company said the new solution will connect its audience information across the box office, transactional on demand video, OTT rentals and streaming views.

The announcement comes shortly after Comscore competitor Nielsen launched a TVOD measurement service for movie releases that are directly available to consumers to rent or purchase streaming and MVPD platforms.

"The undeniable reality is that the pandemic has forced us all to throw out conventional wisdom and take a fresh look at how we operate," said Chris Aronson, president of domestic distribution at Paramount, in a statement. "We're confident that people are going to return to theaters in force. But with more consumer choices for content consumption means we need new solutions to truly understand audience behavior as they engage with content on their terms and their screens. One thing that hasn't changed is that the customer is always right. We all have to adapt."

Comscore will also track the demographics of moviegoers as well as individuals who viewed advertisements, which it said will help identify behavioral trends that can help inform optimal release windows.

"We've seen incredible changes in audience behavior over the past year in the way that people consume content. As a result, the industry needs to reinvent the way we capture audience engagement," said Erik Lomis, president of distribution at United Artists Releasing, in a statement. "We are excited to see that Comscore is staying ahead of the curve when it comes to measuring movie performance. Going forward, it will be essential to have a complete picture of how content is performing across platforms."

"We look forward to continue to set new measurement standards that harnesses our decades of unmatched box office and transactional video information," said Comscore CEO Bill Livek in a statement. "Just as we delivered the first transparent studio share reports and the first Movies on Demand promo conversion analysis, we are once again innovating to provide studios the consideration needed to reinvent their strategies and thrive in this new era. We are uniquely positioned to deliver smarter audience insights that will ultimately help the entire ecosystem succeed."