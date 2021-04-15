Conviva, ServiceNow team on customer service solution for streaming providers

Conviva and ServiceNow are partnering on a customer care solution that can hopefully drive user acquisition and reduce operational costs for streaming video providers.

As part of the agreement, Conviva’s streaming insights data will now be integrated into ServiceNow’s telecom and media industry solutions. The companies said it will help streaming customers automate proactive case creation and ticket generation to identify and diagnose incidents across the video delivery supply chain. It will make Conviva’s cross-platform streaming data available within ServiceNow’s single dashboard.

DAZN, a U.S.-based subscription sports streaming service, is one of the first customers. Juan Rojo, head of incident management at DAZN, said the increased visibility means his company can spend more time addressing issues and less time documenting.

Customer care agents using ServiceNow will have access to data including location-related and network issues; devices and operating systems; ISP being used; errors and service issues; and the streaming quality. Conviva CEO Bill Demas said that publishers like DAZN will know in advance if there’s an issue with Akamai, Comcast or a specific platform within the streaming video supply chain.

“That way we can better serve the viewer because it’s already a known problem and, maybe with a little bit of luck, that problem is fixed within a few seconds and then it’s no longer an issue for the viewer. It helps with maximizing the viewer experience and reducing costs if we can identify what that issue is right away,” he said.

The integration can also identify which customers may have had a poor streaming experience and allow OTT streaming providers and publishers to target those customers with proactive campaigns.

Chris Bauschka, general manager and AVP of global telecommunications, media and technology at ServiceNow, said those proactive measures could come in the form of text messages to customers, alerting them to service disruptions, possible duration for those disruptions and steps to take to restore service.

“Instead of you being on your back foot, [consumers] will see you’re on it and that they don’t have to call. That’s great news for the streaming provider because they don’t want to be inundated with all those calls either,” he said.

The new solution is targeted a native streaming video providers along with legacy media companies that are now launching new direct-to-consumer services. ServiceNow is already working with a large streaming provider with more than 50 million subscriber relationships and dealing with large amounts of data from telecoms monitoring their core networks.

Streaming services like Paramount+, which will carry NFL games, can expect streaming volumes to spike and potential issues to compound, so they need solutions that can scale up and down along with demand. Bauschka said his company’s platform performance benchmarks have already demonstrated the ability to scale up or down when needed.