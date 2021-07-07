Dish Media taps Oracle for household targeted ads

Oracle is collaborating with Dish Media on a solution to allow marketers to send different ads to specific households through Dish TV and Sling TV.

Oracle Advertising will combine a brand’s first-party data with third-party data sets from Oracle Audiences that run atop Oracle ID Graph so marketers can deliver more relevant and timely ads.

"Dish Media’s collaboration with Oracle Advertising allows marketers to buy from hundreds of audience segments available, with the flexibility to incorporate their own data set for precise activation on Dish TV and Sling TV. DISH Media has strong match rates with the industry leading Oracle ID Graph and we are pleased to offer expanded targeting solutions for our clients,” said Kemal Bokhari, general manager of data and analytics at Dish Media, in a statement.

In addition to Dish Media, Oracle has also worked with cable operator Charter and JW Player on targeted advertising.

Oracle is also expanding its Oracle Audiences segments to include more than 110 new connected TV-specific segments that will help marketers reach viewers based on OTT streaming viewership and connected TV device ownership. The new audience segments—which are available for activation across demand side platforms (DSPs) today—include viewing behaviors, demographics like age and marital status, and activities and interests.

Last year, Oracle Data Cloud added a new product, Moat Reach, to better measure audience reach across digital, mobile and television.

Moat Reach integrates Moat Analytics’ digital impression data with TV ad viewership data from iSpot against the people and households in the Oracle ID Graph. The platform includes interface that displays unified people-based metrics for audience reach and frequency across all types of media. Oracle said marketers will be able to measure audiences based on custom or first-party segments as well as analyze key demographics like age, gender and household composition through each channel.

In April, Dish Media, Blockgraph – which is owned by Comcast/NBCUniversal, Charter and ViacomCBS – and more have formed the TV Data Initiative to address industry issues and opportunities.