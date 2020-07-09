Haivision buys video delivery specialist Teltoo

Haivision has aquired Teltoo, a technology vendor that provides peer-to-peer (P2P) and WebRTC-enabled video delivery.

The acquisition will let Haivision apply its machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities against real-time network analytics to optimize edge-to-edge low latency video workflows.

Teltoo’s technology incorporates P2P, WebRTC and real-time network analytics to optimize video delivery for operators, media companies, and enterprises. The P2P algorithms, enabled by WebRTC for low latency browser support, reduce the reliance on CDN distribution to individual players and minimize buffering. Haivision will be integrating the Teltoo technology across its products.

EBOOK How to Acquire, Retain & Delight OTT Users Learn how accelerating demand for streaming consumption is redefining the industry and strategies to thrive in today’s market. DOWNLOAD THE EBOOK

“Teltoo is a technology innovator in the WebRTC enabled peer-to-peer live video delivery market,” said Mirko Wicha, president and CEO at Haivision, in a statement. “Teltoo has deep knowledge of applying this technology with unique insights into optimizing network topologies. Combined with our multi-CDN and artificial intelligence expertise, Haivision is once again set to disrupt the video streaming industry.”

RELATED: 2020 Emerging Leaders - Teltoo's Pablo Hesse

"By pioneering the SRT protocol and the SRT open source initiative, Haivision has already proved itself to be a leader in our industry," said Teltoo CEO Pablo Hesse, CEO in a statement. "Together with Haivision, we are well positioned to achieve our vision of setting the new standard for video streaming delivery."

The Teltoo acquisition comes eight months after the Haivision’s purchase of LightFlow Media Technologies. With both entities based in Madrid, Spain, the teams will team up within Haivision’s global development organization, headquartered in Montreal with additional R&D offices in Portland, Chicago, and Hamburg.

The acquisition follows Teltoo’s deal late last year with European pay TV operator Liberty Global, which brought on the company as a peer-to-peer content delivery network (CDN) partner to improve live streaming video quality on its platform.