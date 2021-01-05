HDR10+ Adaptive adjusts video brightness based on light in the room

Samsung and Panasonic have released specifications for HDR10+ Adaptive, a new smart TV feature that adjusts video brightness based on ambient light levels in a room.

HDR10+ Technologies, a consortium run by the two companies, said the new feature uses HDR10+ dynamic metadata and real-time ambient light information to allow compatible displays to automatically optimize brightness levels on a scene-by-scene basis under a variety of viewing conditions.

Samsung Electronics last week announced that HDR10+ Adaptive will be supported in Samsung TVs, launching globally with Samsung’s upcoming QLED TV products. Those displays will also support Filmmaker Mode, a setting that Samsung (as a member of the UHD Alliance) developed in partnership with filmmakers, studios and consumer electronics manufacturers. Filmmaker Mode is built to disable features like motion smoothing that could adversely impact how creative content is viewed.

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

RELATED: HDR10+ adds to list of partners supporting enhanced video spec

Samsung said it has teamed up with Amazon Prime Video to enable Filmmaker Mode and HDR10+ Adaptive for Prime Video customers.

“We are always looking for new features and innovations that can help improve the customer experience,” said BA Winston, global head of video playback and delivery at Amazon Prime Video, in a statement. “With HDR10+ and Filmmaker mode, Prime Video content is optimized regardless of the viewing environment and customers can enjoy movies and TV shows the way the filmmakers intended.”

More HDR10+ content is expected to become available through Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE) and Samsung extending its technology partnership to include more titles for distribution on OTT services around the world.

“As consumers spend more time at home, Samsung has been looking for ways to enrich consumers’ entertainment experience in the comfort of their homes,” said Younghun Choi, executive vice president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics, in a statement. “We are delighted to offer smart picture quality solutions that will enhance consumers’ at-home HDR viewing experience, bringing original-quality cinematic experience to our consumers around the world.”

“Samsung has demonstrated exceptional commitment in developing HDR10+ technology and bringing the industry together in support,” said Michael Aaronson, senior vice president of digital distribution of UPHE, in a statement. “We are pleased to further expand our partnership with Samsung as we work to bring more titles into this advanced in-home viewing ecosystem to movie audiences worldwide.”