Innovid, DoubleVerify score new ad measurement accreditations from MRC

Innovid and DoubleVerify have both claimed new advertising measurement accreditations from the Media Rating Council (MRC).

Innovid got the MRC nod for its measurement of rendered display ad impressions, which the company said expands its omni-channel ad server’s existing accreditations in video and OTT.

“Innovid continues to demonstrate its industry leadership position with this latest addition of desktop and mobile rendered display ad impressions to its portfolio of MRC-accredited metrics,” said George W. Ivie, executive director and CEO of the MRC, in a statement. “By meeting the MRC’s demanding accreditation requirements for measuring different creative types across a range of platforms, Innovid is helping to show the way for the future of ad measurement.”

“We’re proud to be the first ad server granted MRC accreditations across OTT, video, and display,” said Zvika Netter, CEO and Co-Founder of Innovid, in a statement. “Leading global brands have chosen to consolidate ad delivery and measurement through our platform to advance creativity, streamline workflows, and connect with audiences through video and display across the advertising ecosystem. This accreditation is a testament to our ability to serve the needs of today’s global marketers, ensuring the quality and accuracy of their results across the breadth of expanded MRC-accredited metrics now available in our platform.”

DoubleVerify gained its latest MRC accreditation for display and video rendered ad impression measurement and sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) filtration, including app fraud, on connected TVs.

“As more audiences flock to CTV and OTT, advertiser demand for greater transparency in these channels continues to accelerate,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. Our mission is to give our clients the clarity they need to be confident in their media investments so they can take advantage of the opportunity CTV presents.”