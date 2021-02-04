MGM taps Eluvio Content Fabric for B2B streaming platform

MGM has extended its agreement with Eluvio to use to the Content Fabric distribution service for MGM.com and MGM Roar, its B2B streaming platform.

MGM Roar provides MGM licensing partners with access to new content, screenings, and marketing materials for the studio's library of films, TV shows and digital assets. The studio is using Eluvio’s tech to support secure and personalized access to advance screeners along with ticketed pre-release screenings of new shows and films online and on Apple TV.

Individual film and TV pilots will be screened in 4K with individualized watermarking, encryption and digital rights management from Content Fabric. Eluvio said its APIs will allow MGM to create customized sites, configure campaign availability policies and issue secure blockchain-backed tickets.

In 2021, MGM Roar plans to introduce a new B2B licensing platform that will offer content discovery tools for marketers to search the entire MGM library at the frame level. It will allow partners to create clips and stills using Eluvio's in-platform Avails Manager.

MGM also plans to use Eluvio's in-platform Video Understanding via Machine Learning to automatically tag incoming content with identified celebrities, logos, landmarks and places, OCR and activities. The service provides shot and transition detection along with speech to text and deep search of ML tags and metadata for creating and recommending customized clips for advertisers and other MGM clients.

"Our goal is to make it easy for business clients and prospects to watch and access our vast library from any location in the world," said Evan Scheffel, executive vice president and global head of distribution strategy and operations at MGM, in a statement. "We've been incredibly impressed with Eluvio's ability to help us launch and create new client-facing experiences with exceptional speed and quality, with tailored permissions and content rights enforcement to support pre-releases, screenings and more."

"MGM is at the vanguard of technological innovation and entertainment quality, and we're honored to help play a central role in executing their vision," said Eluvio CEO Michelle Munson in a statement. "This pandemic year precipitated the need to accelerate ways to directly monetize full libraries, reduce costs, streamline distribution workflows, and re-position for future innovation. The Eluvio Content Fabric was designed to do just that."