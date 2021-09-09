Mux taps Apple’s LL-HLS standard to launch low-latency streaming

Mux, a video developer platform, has launched Low-Latency Live Streaming after throwing its support behind Apple's LL-HLS standard.

In the last year, Mux said it has seen a 420% increase in live streaming and low latency could expand options for interactivity in streaming experiences. The company said its new feature can reduce time delay between when a camera captures an action and when that action reaches a viewer's device to as low as four seconds in some configurations.

"Video consumption is a core component of the internet and is how most people spend their time when they aren't sleeping or working, but we've only just begun to realize its capability to engage people in meaningful ways. Interactive live video is growing quickly--connecting creators to their audiences and opening up an entirely new world of digital experiences," said Jon Dahl, CEO and co-founder of Mux, in a statement. "We believe the new Apple LL-HLS standard will become a staple for creating interactive live streams over the next five years. By supporting the community and this technology at scale, and by giving developers player flexibility, Mux is positioned at the epicenter of this movement. I can't wait to see what creative experiences people will build next."

Mux Low-Latency Live Streaming is currently in public beta and available to all customers at no additional cost along with access to Mux Data's video analytics. The company said its new feature already works with video players like THEOplayer, JW Player and Agnoplay, and Mux is working with the HLS.js open source community to expand and improve support.

"Our customers delight their audiences with engaging content, delivered through best-in-class video streaming," said Jeroen Wijering, chief innovation officer at JW Player, in a statement. "In today's Digital Video Economy, every company is a video company, and the seamless integration of Mux Low-Latency Live Streaming enables even more development teams and creators to bring interactive video experiences to life across live sports, media, fitness, and beyond. We're thrilled to offer low-latency live streaming to our global community so they can create the next generation of video engagement."